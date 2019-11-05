Parents are outraged that their teenage son was allowed to buy dagga at a store in Umhlanga Picture: Amir Cohen/Reuters.

Durban - A Durban mother has raised concerns over the emergence of “health and coffee shops” that she believes are targeting children from affluent homes with access to money to purchase their drug-infused products.

The woman, who asked not to be named, and her husband revealed to The Mercury how they went on an undercover mission to find the cause of her son's changed behaviour and unearthed a world where drugs were being openly sold to underage buyers.

Some of these dispensaries and online stores sell cannabis-infused edibles such as cookies, chocolates, lollipops and a range of drinks including coffee and juices.

A number of the stores also sell ready-made marijuana cigarettes that can be smoked, and cannabis-infused flavoured liquids that can be added to e-cigarettes.

It is believed that marijuana in its original form can also be purchased in little plastic bags for customers to roll their own cannabis cigarettes.

The mother said her concerns were heightened after she and her husband found her 16-year-old son purchasing ready-made rolled marijuana cigarettes from an uMhlanga store.

The woman said she noticed a change in her son’s behaviour and his “suspicious” requests to visit the gym every night.

“I found his behaviour very suspicious so I went through his phone and found numerous chat groups where he and his friends would discuss what they would tell their parents, who was going to buy it, how much money they had altogether and so on. I also found a menu of items this shop sold including rolled marijuana cigarettes.

“So the one night when he asked for him and his friends to be dropped at the gym, my husband did so but then parked at the shop these boys were buying from. He saw my son and his friend walk in and that was when he busted them purchasing these drugs,” she said.

She said her husband confronted the shop owner who denied knowing the boys were under age.

“These boys are being targeted because they have the money, they are savvy in how they work around their parents by telling them they plan to go to restaurants or gym, but end up in this shop to get high,” she said.

The chairperson of the Durban North-Umhlanga community policing forum, Haden Searles, said it was difficult to quantify how many underage children were purchasing drugs from the stores.

“There are a lot of these owners calling themselves doctors because they registered as traditional doctors, but they are dealing with full and proper marijuana with no measure on the THC content,” he said.

“No one is actually here to determine what is medicinal or not, neither is anyone verifying the content of these cookies or chocolates. Bottom line, these should not be sold to anyone under the age of 18,” Searles said.

