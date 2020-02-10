Parents tell of bullying, lack of supervision at Durban special needs school









Concerned parents of autistic children who attend St Raphael’s Special School in Montclair say their children are in danger because of abuse, bullying and inadequate supervision. Picture: Zahir Mirza/Google Durban - Concerned parents of autistic children who attend St Raphael’s Special School in Montclair say their children are in danger because of abuse, bullying and inadequate supervision. The father of a 6-year-old autistic child, who is non-verbal and uses sign language and gestures to communicate, said that when his son came home last week he lifted his shirt and showed his mother his injuries before bursting into tears. “He had a thin long cut on his chest, a bite mark on his shoulder with the impression of teeth marks still visible, and he also had a big abrasive bruise on the same arm,” he said. The father said he went to the school the next day and his son’s teacher assured him that the pupils were under constant supervision and that none of the other teachers knew what had happened. “She said she hadn’t even noticed a behavioural change and had no reason to believe something was wrong. I find that impossible to believe because he is very sensitive and has ways to communicate quite clearly even if he can’t speak,” he said.

The father said that his son had regressed since the incident.

“He genuinely loved school and he was the most confident child at the school, but he doesn’t want to go back,” said the father.

He said his son had started stimming (humming, rocking or flapping hands) and often had nightmares.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of assault was being investigated by Montclair SAPS.

Another concerned parent said she took her 7-year-old autistic son for a three-day assessment prior to him being placed at the school.

When he was placed, he was moved to another teacher’s class.

“Then they moved him without preparing him to another class, and my child lost it and had a meltdown,” she said.

She said he was inconsolable but an hour later calmed down and described how the teacher’s assistant allegedly hit and pinched him on his thighs and arms.

The mother said that after she had reported the incident, the school advised her that the assistant had been removed from class and given administration duties.

However, she had been informed that the assistant had since returned to a classroom.

Another frustrated parent said her 11-year-old son came home from school with bruises every day.

“There are bruises on both his arms, his legs and his back,” she said.

The mother said she was told the injuries were due to rough play; however, she believes there is a lack of supervision at the school.

Rosemary Shezi, the regional development officer for Autism South Africa in KZN, said people with autism needed structure and routine.

Shezi said parents and teachers should have an understanding of the spectrum of autism because everyone behaved differently. She said changes in routine triggered meltdowns.

“The children feel their world has come to an end, they are unsure and unable to trust anyone,” Shezi said.

The KZN Department of Education said that after they were alerted to the incident with the 6-year-old boy, a circuit manager was dispatched to the school to conduct an internal investigation.

“We are awaiting his report together with the principal, which will inform us what happened and what actions must be taken,” Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said.

Regarding the allegations made by other parents, Mahlambi said that if information was brought to them, it would be investigated.

