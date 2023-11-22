Parliament passes motion on Israel

Parliament on Tuesday passed an amended draft motion put forth by the EEF calling on the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa and suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel. In its amendment, the ANC called for a ceasefire to be agreed between the two countries and that they commit to binding UN-facilitated negotiations for “a just, sustainable and lasting peace”.

The passing of the amended motion took place against the backdrop of Israel recalling its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, back to Jerusalem for consultations. The ANC and EFF massed 248 votes to push through the motion with votes from the ATM, PAC and Al Jama-ah. The DA along with the IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and ACDP garnered 91 votes.

“The motion as amended is accordingly agreed to,” said House chairperson Cedric Frolick in announcing the results. Meanwhile South Africa held an extraordinary BRICS virtual meeting on Tuesday, also attended by the six new member countries, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said all members had agreed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means. More than 11 000 residents of Gaza have been killed since October 7, while 1 200 people were killed in an attack by Hamas on Israel.

Israel has been criticised by regional blocs and various countries for its attacks on Gaza. The meeting was attended by the leader of China Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Brazil’s Lula da Silva, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and leaders of new members Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina, and the UAE to discuss the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. The meeting took place days after South Africa's Ambassador to The Hague delivered a referral to the International Criminal Court to investigate potential war crimes in Gaza – the referral is supported by Bangladesh, Bolivia, Venezuela, the Comoros and Djibouti.

Ramaphosa said the BRICS nations have called for “an immediate, sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”. “Concerns were expressed at the latest escalation of violence since the October 7, 2023 attack and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel. “Acts of violence aimed at Palestinian and Israeli civilians were condemned, including war crimes, indiscriminate attacks and targeting of civilian infrastructure, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement, and destruction.”

Ramaphosa said it was agreed that civilians must be protected. He said he joined calls for the immediate, unconditional release of all civilians illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment. “We stressed the need to pursue accountability and that independent,transparent investigations are conducted.” Ramaphosa said BRICS leaders condemned individual or mass forcible transfer and deportation of Palestinians from their own land. Also, humanitarian corridors must remain open for the provision of aid.