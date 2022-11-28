Parliament’s work hampered by virtual and hybrid sittings – DA

The DA says it is consulting its lawyers to challenge the lack of full parliamentary sessions, after an arson attack gutted the building earlier this year. In the aftermath of the fire, Zandile Mafe was arrested and faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives. He is to reappear in court next year.

At a media briefing on Monday, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that for South Africa to work, Parliament must work optimally. “We have given this process almost a year and it is clear that the ANC is only too happy to have Parliament’s oversight mechanisms hamstrung. That is why we will seek to approach the courts. “At the moment, this institution has been hollowed out by both a fire and an ANC which seeks to render it useless.”

She said that in January, after the fire, the DA sought answers by calling for an independent investigation and solutions to ensure the continued working of Parliament. “The virtual and hybrid sittings have been exclusionary to ordinary South Africans who want to participate in the work done here. There are very few meetings in person and this has created a terrible misconception that Parliament belongs to politicians. “It belongs to the people who sent us here to serve them. Sections 59 and 72 of the Constitution make it obligatory for the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to ensure the public is intricately involved in the business and processes of Parliament.”

Gwarube said it was the responsibility of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to ensure that the business of Parliament was restored, given that the fire had taken place 10 months ago. “There has been an acceptance that the Good Hope chamber is a replacement for the next four years, while Parliament is rebuilt. We will leave it to the courts to decide,” said Gwarube.