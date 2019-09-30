Lassie had to be euthanised after she was found to be critically ill. Picture: SPCA

Durban - A Durban man has been handed down a suspended sentence after he was convicted on charges relating to animal abuse. The dog, a female Pitbull cross, has since been euthanised to prevent further suffering. Dan Pillay appeared in court after Pillay's Pitbull was found to be very ill and suffering from a number of ailments.

According to a statement from the SPCA, they received a complaint from neighbours about the dog.

"Lassie was an adult female Pitbull cross who we found on a chain with no food or water available to her. We brought her into our SPCA for a health assessment. According to our doctor, Lassie was severely emaciated, her hips, spine and pelvic bones were clearly visible and extremely prominent. She was listless and walked with an abnormal gait. She had fly strike on both ears and a severe flea infestation. She had large infected pressure sores on the pelvic bones, approximately 6cm in diameter and 3cm deep. She was also pale and dehydrated. A faecal wet preparation revealed a severe hookworm and roundworm infestation. A blood smear revealed neutropenia and pale red blood cells," the SPCA said.

Pillay was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for fivr years.The court further declared him unfit to possess or be in charge of any animal for five years.