Partial M4 closure means a longer wait for Tongaat toll users









Frustrated residents said they now had to add extra travel time to accommodate the daily delays, as a result of the high volumes of traffic and congestion along the toll road. Durban - The partial closure of the M4 Ruth First Highway has caused an increase in traffic, at the already busy Tongaat Toll Plaza. According to metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the M4 north, between Sibaya and uMhlanga, is expected to remain closed for at least four weeks. The stretch of road was closed after a portion of the roadway and side of the road was washed away, in a mudslide, caused by heavy rains. Frustrated residents said they now had to add extra travel time to accommodate the daily delays, as a result of the high volumes of traffic and congestionalong the toll road. A Tongaat businessman, who asked not to be named, said he was fed up of being caught in the morning traffic, as he has to take his daughter to school.

“As a result, I have opted to take another route, just to ensure she gets to school on time,” he said.

He said the stretch of road, leading from uMdloti along the toll, did not have adequate lighting.

“We often travel in complete darkness. What is the point of charging to travel on the road, when the lights are never on? I was recently in Johannesburg and saw how well-lit up the roads are where e-tolls are charged. I would not mind paying e-tolls if our roads were lit up too,” he said.

He said he did not believe that the toll was a feasible idea.

Another resident said he often had to sit in traffic for up to 20 minutes and the number of trucks using the toll was another factor to consider. He said there were often not enough people to man the booths at the toll.

Ilembe Chamber of Commerce chief executive Cobus Oelofse said they have had numerous engagements with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to address the issues at the tollgate.

“Our biggest concern is the incompletion of the N2 beyond KwaDukuza. This has had an impact on goods, coming from the Isithebe area to industrial areas and the Richards Bay and Durban ports,” he said.

Oelofse said issues around the manning of booths and lighting were quick fixes and could be resolved soon.

“Other more serious issues required engineering. There were serious issues with the Shesha lanes, which are meant to be automated lanes, aimed at speeding up the payment process,” he said.

Oelofse said the M4’s partial closure would also impact traffic at the toll.

Sanral did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publish.

The Mercury