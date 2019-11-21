According to metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the M4 north, between Sibaya and uMhlanga, is expected to remain closed for at least four weeks.
The stretch of road was closed after a portion of the roadway and side of the road was washed away, in a mudslide, caused by heavy rains.
Frustrated residents said they now had to add extra travel time to accommodate the daily delays, as a result of the high volumes of traffic and congestionalong the toll road.
A Tongaat businessman, who asked not to be named, said he was fed up of being caught in the morning traffic, as he has to take his daughter to school.