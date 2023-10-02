Parties call for City probe after murder of eThekwini municipal official

Durban - Political parties in eThekwini have condemned the killing of another municipal official in the City. Khumbulani Khumalo, manager for community services in the Water and Sanitation Unit, was shot dead while in a municipal vehicle in Inanda on Friday.

The eThekwini Municipality said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of those who assassinated Khumalo. The municipality said the motive for the killing was unknown. “The City has dispatched senior officials at Water and Sanitation to provide support to the family.

“The City urges anyone who may have information about this unfortunate incident, to work with the police to bring the perpetrators to justice. Mayor Kaunda extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the slain employee.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Inanda have opened a case of murder for investigation after a 51-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle on the Ekukhanyeni off-road in Inanda on Friday.” Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said its members attended to the scene.

“A passer-by contacted Rusa after they made the discovery. Reaction officers and Rusa medics were immediately dispatched. On arrival, they located the deceased in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie. His vehicle was still idling.” Balram added that upon examination, the man was found to have sustained two gunshot wounds to his head. Xolani Dube, SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) leader in Durban, said they were deeply shocked and saddened by Khumalo’s murder.

“We have worked closely with Khumalo as he previously served as a shop steward at Samwu. We offer our deepest condolences to the municipality and the grieving family. We are taken aback at the ongoing killing of municipality officials.” Dube added that they had previously raised concern about City officials being killed. The union held a march last month and raised several grievances, including the murder of municipal officials while on duty. “Murders of officials have happened before and we have highlighted this through the march we had recently.

“We call on the City to up its game and increase security for City officials. We also call on law enforcement to do everything possible to ensure that those who are responsible for the murder of Khumbulani Khumalo are brought to book.” IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi called for an investigation into municipal departments. “It’s very sad what has happened to Khumalo. We pass our condolences to the family and the City.