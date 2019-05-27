Municipal workers clean a street in the Pietermaritzburg CBD. Image: Thami Magubane

DURBAN - The administrator of the Msunduzi municipality has a difficult task ahead and will have to address poor discipline among staff, and failure to comply with legislation and corruption if he stands a chance to “turn around” the embattled entity. That is the view of some political parties following their engagements with administrator Sibusiso Sithole last week.

Sithole, who took over the municipality a few weeks ago after it was placed under administration, met the parties individually to find out what they thought were the challenges that led to the municipality being placed under administration.

Sithole yesterday confirmed that he had met with political parties and would still be meeting with more but would not speak in detail about the meetings.

“This is part of my process to identify what went wrong and to formulate a recovery plan.”

He said there were glaring issues that needed to be tackled including the cleanliness of the city and water and electricity challenges.

“We have started cutting grass in some areas and we want a plan to keep the city clean on a more sustainable basis.”

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said: “During our engagements on Thursday with Sithole, we made it clear to him what we think got us to this point (administration). One of those issues was corruption and the lack of consequence management.

“The lack of consequence management for staff involved in wrongdoing is a real issue and council has been warned about it. People are doing as they please and never face any sanctions for it.

“Another issue is the filling of vacancies. This speaks directly to service delivery. We want the key vacancies in technical areas and in finance to be filled.

“This will help in addressing issues of our water losses and billing.” Majola said the investment in personnel was further compromised by the illegal filling of posts and appointment of unqualified individuals.

IFP leader Thinasonke Ntombela said they had met Sithole on Friday morning.

“We highlighted the non-compliance with legislation, failure to deliver reports on time. That is the source of most problems.”

Sandile Shange of the EFF said they were drafting a list of issues they would like the administrator to focus on.

“We met him on Friday for about an hour and we engaged on the issues.We talked about the issues of interference. There is political interference in administration which places the employees under pressure, the issue of service delivery and cleanliness of the city.”

Rienus Niemand of the ACDP said the priority would be to stop the theft of services.

“There are hundreds of car washes in the city that are not paying for electricity and water. He needs to stop that and then look at the revenue.”

THE MERCURY