Parts of KZN to undergo power outage as Eskom conducts repair work on infrastructure damaged by illegal connections, vandalism
Durban - Residents living in parts of KwaZulu-Natal will be without electricity between 7am and 9am and 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, July 21.
According to Eskom, this is to allow for the implementation of load reduction to prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.
Eskom KZN said the overloading of networks has lead to the damage of electrical infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations.
"It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair," Eskom said.
The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am
Pietermaritzburg / uMshwathi:
- Kwamncane
- Maswazini
- Pinewoods
- Rossi
- Valhoek
- Kwamgwagwa
- Mafakathini
- Swartkop
- Dlaba
- Edendale
- Sitebisi
The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 9pm
Pietermaritzburg/uMshwathi:
- Edendale S
- Imbali
- KwaPata
- Mount Partridge
- Edendale BB
- Wilgerfontein
- Abebhuzi
- Ophokweni B
- Ophokweni A
- Ngabayena
- Mbhava
- Cuphulaka
The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 9pm
Newcastle:
- Madadeni
The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am
North Coast / Zululand:
- Woma
- Ikhabane
- KwaNtuli
- Mbozana
- Amafahla
- Izagqaya
- Sigedleni
- Ngwadumane
- Nkolovuzane
- Emkhovini
- Sindi
- Ngwempisi
- Dayingubo
- Esikhawini
- Mhlanga
- Muzi
- Uzimgwenya
- African
- Empembeni
- Sobamdlovu
The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 7pm
North Coast / Zululand:
- Bhukubhukwini
- Emanguzi
- Enkathweni
- Ethandizwe
- Godlogodlwane
- Kwamazambane
- Kwamshudu
- Kwamzimba
- Kwathelizolo
- Kwazamazama
- Mboza
- Mengu
- Mloli
- Ndlondlweni
- Nhlohleni
- Sihangwane
- Sihlenga
- Siphondweni
- Caluza
- Eniwe
- Nsiwa
- Vulindlela
- Zenzele
- Amanzamnyama
- Macekanaa
The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am
Ladysmith / Okhahlamba:
- Ezakheni
- Enon
- Mafefetheni
- Mooihoek
- Nooitgedacht
- Zunckels
The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 7pm
Richmond:
- Kwacebalele
- KwaMagoda
- Ndaleni
- Richmond
- Springfield
- Cleveland
- Emgadleleni
- Kwacebalele
- Ndaleni
- Simozomeni
The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 7pm
South Coast:
- Mdlazi
- Kwashoba
- Ngcawsheni
- Bandlane
- Entaba
- Sigodadeni
- Kwanohlanga
- Shobashobane
- Dlovinga
- Mbeni
- Izingolweni
- Shobane
Customers are advised to report any illegal activities on Eskom lines on the Eskom Crime Line number: 0800 11 27 22.
The Mercury