The MercuryNews
Residents living in several communities across KZN will be without electricity on Tuesday while Eskom repairs some of their infrastructure Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Residents living in several communities across KZN will be without electricity on Tuesday while Eskom repairs some of their infrastructure Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Parts of KZN to undergo power outage as Eskom conducts repair work on infrastructure damaged by illegal connections, vandalism

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban - Residents living in parts of KwaZulu-Natal will be without electricity between 7am and 9am and 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, July 21.

According to Eskom, this is to allow for the implementation of load reduction to prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters. 

Eskom KZN said the overloading of networks has lead to the damage of electrical infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations. 

"It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair," Eskom said. 

The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am

Pietermaritzburg / uMshwathi

  • Kwamncane
  • Maswazini
  • Pinewoods
  • Rossi
  • Valhoek
  • Kwamgwagwa
  • Mafakathini
  • Swartkop
  • Dlaba
  • Edendale
  • Sitebisi


The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 9pm

Pietermaritzburg/uMshwathi

  • Edendale S
  • Imbali
  • KwaPata
  • Mount Partridge
  • Edendale BB               
  • Wilgerfontein
  • Abebhuzi
  • Ophokweni B
  • Ophokweni A
  • Ngabayena 
  • Mbhava
  • Cuphulaka


The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 9pm

Newcastle:

  • Madadeni


The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am

North Coast / Zululand:

  • Woma
  • Ikhabane
  • KwaNtuli
  • Mbozana 
  • Amafahla 
  • Izagqaya 
  • Sigedleni
  • Ngwadumane
  • Nkolovuzane 
  • Emkhovini
  • Sindi
  • Ngwempisi
  • Dayingubo
  • Esikhawini
  • Mhlanga 
  • Muzi
  • Uzimgwenya
  • African 
  • Empembeni
  • Sobamdlovu


The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 7pm

North Coast / Zululand:

  • Bhukubhukwini 
  • Emanguzi 
  • Enkathweni 
  • Ethandizwe                 
  • Godlogodlwane 
  • Kwamazambane 
  • Kwamshudu 
  • Kwamzimba                
  • Kwathelizolo
  • Kwazamazama
  • Mboza
  • Mengu
  • Mloli
  • Ndlondlweni                
  • Nhlohleni
  • Sihangwane
  • Sihlenga
  • Siphondweni
  • Caluza
  • Eniwe              
  • Nsiwa
  • Vulindlela
  • Zenzele
  • Amanzamnyama
  • Macekanaa


The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am

Ladysmith / Okhahlamba:

  • Ezakheni 
  • Enon
  • Mafefetheni
  • Mooihoek
  • Nooitgedacht
  • Zunckels


The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 7pm

Richmond:

  • Kwacebalele
  • KwaMagoda
  • Ndaleni 
  • Richmond 
  • Springfield         
  • Cleveland 
  • Emgadleleni 
  • Kwacebalele 
  • Ndaleni 
  • Simozomeni


The areas that will be affected from 5pm - 7pm

South Coast

  • Mdlazi
  • Kwashoba
  • Ngcawsheni
  • Bandlane
  • Entaba
  • Sigodadeni           
  • Kwanohlanga 
  • Shobashobane
  • Dlovinga
  • Mbeni
  • Izingolweni            
  • Shobane

Customers are advised to report any illegal activities on Eskom lines on the Eskom Crime Line number: 0800 11 27 22.

The Mercury

Share this article:

Related Articles