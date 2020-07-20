Parts of KZN to undergo power outage as Eskom conducts repair work on infrastructure damaged by illegal connections, vandalism

Durban - Residents living in parts of KwaZulu-Natal will be without electricity between 7am and 9am and 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, July 21.

According to Eskom, this is to allow for the implementation of load reduction to prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.

Eskom KZN said the overloading of networks has lead to the damage of electrical infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations.

"It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair," Eskom said.

The areas that will be affected from 7am - 9am