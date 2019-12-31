Party within the by-laws or be fined









Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula pictured at a roadblock yesterday Durban - Revellers hoping to usher in the new year at any one of Durban’s beaches have been warned to adhere to the city’s by-laws or face stiff fines. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad warned that they would enforce their strict no-drinking policy, which had been in force since December 1 and had seen thousands of litres of alcohol being confiscated and discarded. He further warned that those who could not swim should refrain from going into the water after hours. Sewpersad said they had held a number of roadblocks throughout the city, leading to the arrest of more than 80 motorists for drunk driving since Friday. “We’ve had a very good festive season thus far and this is thanks to the deployment of more units along the beachfront and arterial roads around the area. We launched an integrated plan at the start of the festive season and it’s reaping great rewards,” he said.

Sewpersad said teams were deployed to the beaches at night to clean the area and ensure that locals and tourists enjoyed the sun and sea on clean beaches.

“We’ve also taken a very tough stance on those who come to the beach to consume alcohol. People are not allowed on the beach with alcohol. It’s as simple as that.

“If our officers find you with an open bottle, they will dispose of the alcohol and if the bottle is sealed, they will ask that the bottle be locked in the boot,” he said.

Sewpersad said it had been encouraging to see all the positive comments on social media from residents about the effectiveness of their festive season safety strategy.

More than 200 people have been arrested for drunk driving since the start of December.

This is according to the spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, Gugu Sisilana. She said at least 22 people were nabbed for speeding.

Sisilana said major roadblocks would be held throughout KwaZulu- Natal, targeting various categories of crime including unroadworthy vehicles, overloading, distracted driving, drinking and driving, illegal drugs, illegal firearms and illegal immigrants.

Bheki Ntuli, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, said police would continue to clamp down on all road transgressions to end the carnage on provincial roads.

“Drivers consuming alcohol while driving or driving while drunk are some of the causes attributed to human factors in fatal accidents on the road.

“Police are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against drinking and driving on provincial roads. Although road fatalities have reduced, one death is one too many.

“Police will continue to conduct law enforcement operations and road safety awareness and education activations in the province even after the festive season in order to ensure safety on our roads,” said Ntuli.

He also warned motorists to drive with extra caution as traffic volumes into the province continue to peak.

Meanwhile, speaking during a roadblock at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza yesterday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said at least 72 people had been arrested for drunk driving on provincial roads, four apprehended for unlawful possession of firearms, one for impersonating an officer and 918 were nabbed for various offences in KZN this past weekend alone.