Passengers ejected from taxi in M4 multi-vehicle crash in Durban, 3 dead and at least 15 injured

Durban - Passengers being transported in a fully-laden taxi travelling on the M4 Durban bound highway before Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) were ejected from the taxi in a multiple vehicle crash on Tuesday in which three people died while 15 were injured. The accident occurred just before 9.30am, according to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene, they found total carnage. He said multiple vehicles had been involved in the collision. “It is believed that a truck, a fully loaded taxi and two to three vehicles collided before the taxi had rolled, ejecting most of its occupants,” said Jamieson.

Three people were killed and 15 injured when a taxi, truck and several other vehicles were involved in an accident on the M4 southern freeway in Durban. Picture ALS Paramedics Jamison said paramedics found multiple casualties at the scene and more ambulances and rescue services were immediately dispatched. “At this stage, I can confirm that three people have passed away, all believed to be adults in their early 20s and 30s,” he said. Jamison said approximately 15 people, including children, have sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

He said the injured are currently being stabilised on scene by ambulance services before being transported to nearby hospitals. “At this stage the events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, all necessary authorities are in attendance and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson. Three people were killed and 15 injured when a taxi, truck and several other vehicles were involved in an accident on the M4 southern freeway in Durban. Picture ALS Paramedics