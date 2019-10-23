Passengers stranded across SA after aviation authority issues order to airlines to fix faults









Durban - Scores of passengers were left stranded in airports across the country as domestic SAA, British Airways, Kulula and Mango flights were delayed or cancelled yesterday. This came after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it had inspected a number of aircraft at SAA Technical (SAAT) and issued a prohibition order until the “non-compliances” had been fixed. SAA Technical does maintenance for SAA, its subsidiary, Mango Airlines, and British Airways franchise partner Comair, which also operates under the kulula.com brand. SAAT has since submitted a Corrective Action Plan to the SACAA aimed at addressing the irregularities. The Corrective Action Plan was found to be acceptable by the SACAA. The SACAA said it had directed the airlines to conduct a verification exercise on their fleet to ensure the identified irregularities were not prevalent in the entire fleet. Picture: NQOBILE MBONAMBI/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY(ANA)

“If any of the aircraft are deemed not to be safe to fly, then the operator is expected to correct any non-conformities and ensure that the affected aircraft are not flown before the necessary corrective measures are undertaken.” Comair Limited said several planes across the country had been grounded due to irregular findings during a recent audit of Saat.

Last night, Comair flight executive manager, Captain Deen Gielink, confirmed that the full fleet would be operational today.

SAA said it had cancelled four domestic flights, and that it would combine services and deploy bigger planes to accommodate affected passengers.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told eNCA that 25 of the company’s planes had been grounded for a “compliance verification process” but that 19 of those had since been returned to service.

He said the remaining planes would go back into action by last night or today.

Mango Airlines were also affected by the audit report findings. They said they had activated contingency plans in order to minimise disruption during the course of the day.

Among the frustrated stranded passengers at King Shaka International Airport yesterday was Laurent Artzner, who said he was due to travel with Kulula to Johannesburg and then take a flight back home to France.

A Cape Town couple, who had been on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal for the past two weeks, said they were shocked to learn about their flight being delayed.

“We weren’t informed why our Kulula flight was delayed. We arrived at the airport ahead of our check-in time and were told it could be another two-hour wait. All we can do is wait. It’s very frustrating,” the man said.

The couple said they were told to check in for their flight and listen to the announcements via the PA system.

A group in Durban for the weekend were due to fly back to Johannesburg on the 3pm Kulula flight.

“Our flight is later but, now what happens to the flights before ours that were delayed? Will this not impact on what time those flights leave and then the time our flight will leave?” one of the women asked.

Durban-based fashion designer Karen Monk Klijnstra spent most of yesterday stranded at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg.

“I was told that my booking couldn’t be found. My husband was told that my flight didn’t exist. Yesterday, I received eight delay messages. I was then put on to a Mango flight,” she said.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said the grounding of planes was a precautionary measure undertaken by the airlines.

“Safety of our people is paramount and airlines owe a duty to their customers to ensure that the aircraft that are in service meet the safety standards consistent with our laws and international obligations,” he said.

“We appeal to the public to be patient and be on the lookout for updates from their airlines,” Mbalula said.

Chief economist at Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, said the grounding of the planes did not have much impact on the economy.

“But perhaps there’s a positive angle. The fact that the aviation authorities grounded the planes - for good reason, I understand - is actually a sign that aviation is well regulated in SA. This may actually support confidence in SA aviation,” he said.

The Mercury