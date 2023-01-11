Passer-by discovers human skeletal remains in vegetation in Verulam; no clue abut race or gender

Durban – Human skeletal remains were recovered from overgrown vegetation on Gemini Crescent in the Everest Heights area of Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram, members of the unit were called out to the scene at 11.29am after a passer-by made the discovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival, reaction officers were led approximately 20 metres from the road into overgrown vegetation where the skeleton, dressed in grey/blue faded trousers, was located,” he said. Balram said a red T-shirt and a humerus (upper arm bone) were found nearly a metre away. The foot bones weren’t located. “It is believed that dogs from the neighbourhood had removed the bones from the scene, but this could not be confirmed,” said Balram.

He added that the race and sex of the deceased couldn’t be determined. The remains were to be handed over to the Verulam SAPS for further investigation. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police in Verulam have opened a case of inquest following a recovery of skeletal remains on Gemini Road at Everest Heights in Verulam,” she said. In a separate incident, “The Mercury” sister publication, the “Daily News”, reported that a body was discovered washed up on Cuttings Beach, in Isipingo on Monday morning. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the body of an unknown male believed to be in his thirties was recovered at Cuttings Beach on Monday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

“An inquest docket has been opened at Isipingo SAPS for investigation,” Gwala said.