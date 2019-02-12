Walmer Gqeberha Clinic in Port Elizabeth was vandalized and had ARV stock stolen at the weekend. Photos: Supplied

DURBAN - The Eastern Cape health department has slammed the vandalisation of the Walmer Gqeberha Clinic in Port Elizabeth, where ARV stock was stolen at the weekend. Eastern Cape Health MEC Helen Sauls-August said she was disappointed with the vandalism.

Perpetrators destroyed computers and removed plumbing material.

Spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said fire extinguishers were used to vandalise the clinic and steal ARVs.

Sauls-August said: “Criminals are taking away the rights of residents to have access to quality health care. The community structures in Nelson Mandela must rise against this criminality and protect health-care facilities. It can’t be correct that a few criminals are allowed to destroy clinics and the community doesn’t do anything.”

Walmer Gqeberha Clinic in Port Elizabeth was vandalized and had ARV stock stolen at the weekend. Photos: Supplied





The incident was reported to the police. In the interim, patients were advised to use the Walmer 14 and Port Elizabeth central clinics.

- African News Agency (ANA)