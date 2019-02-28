DURBAN - An elderly Hillcrest woman was injured during a home invasion when she attempted to prevent an armed robber from entering her home at the weekend. The incident, in the early hours of Saturday morning, was one of several contact crimes, including armed robberies and a hijacking in suburbs across Durban at the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the resident was injured when she tried to prevent a suspect from entering her premises through an unlocked security gate at around 4.45am.

“The suspect assaulted her with a wheel spanner, causing several injuries and bruising. ER24 and Meditech paramedics responded to the scene. The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene,” Mathios said.

A green bag containing a wheel spanner was recovered from a nearby property, he said.

In a second incident, a woman was held up and robbed on a property in Country Lane in Assagay at around 2.49am on Monday.

“The suspect entered the property and held up the resident at knifepoint, robbing her of two cellphones,” Mathios said.

The robbery was reported to Hillcrest SAPS who attended to the scene of the crime.

Armed robbers also held up staff at business premises in Solomon Mahlangu Road in Seaview at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

“Four suspects, who were all armed with firearms, entered the business premises and held up the staff at gunpoint, robbing them of cash and other valuables,” Mathios said.

Members of the Malvern SAPS are investigating.

Mathios added that a motorist was hijacked in Fairbridge Road in Woodlands on Friday evening.

The incident was reported to the Montclair SAPS.

- THE MERCURY