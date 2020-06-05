Permit issues block bright foreign nursing graduate from attaining work

Durban - A foreign student who completed his nursing degree and was among the top three students in his class at the University of KwaZulu-Natal is languishing at home after the Department of Health failed to place him in a community service post in the province. The student, Jean-Pierre Bernard*, 23, is distraught because until he completes one year of mandatory community service in a state health facility, he is unable to register with the South African Nursing Council (Sanc) and can’t work as a nurse. Bernard said he was “very disappointed” his 141 classmates had all been placed in community service posts after they completed their degree last year but his application for a post had not yet been finalised. In acknowledgement of his top marks and potential, Life Healthcare awarded him a bursary for his final three years of study and he completed his nursing degree in December 2019, achieving third place in his class. Bernard arrived in South Africa from Burundi seven years ago and lives in Durban with his uncle. He said he had always wanted to work in the medical field after witnessing the poor health-care conditions in his home country.

“I wanted to make a difference,” Bernard said.

After completing his studies he applied for a post through the Department of Health’s Internship and Community Service Programme but he was not allocated a post.

He repeatedly contacted the provincial department of health to find out why. He said he was aware of at least 34 vacant nursing posts in KZN.

Bernard said he was initially advised that posts would first be allocated to South African citizens before refugees would be considered. But five months later he still has not been allocated a post despite the Covid-19 outbreak and the dire need for additional health-care workers in the field.

His repeated emails over the months did not elicit any promise of a post, but said he could not be allocated to a post because his status on the system reflects he is a refugee.

Bernard said he had to renew his permit to stay in the country every six months.

“I thought I would study my Masters while I am waiting for a post, but the university told me I first need to register with the nursing council in order to study,” he said.

His uncle, Claude Bernard* wrote to nine health department officials in April to enquire about his nephew’s allocation but did not receive a response. He said his nephew had also attempted to get a job with Life Healthcare but he had been unsuccessful because he was not registered with the Sanc.

“In a moment where front-line health-care workers are needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Jean-Pierre believes the skills he acquired are needed and should not go to waste and he is ready to make his contribution through his community service. It’s my hope that relevant departments and officials will not look at the label of ‘asylum seeker’ or ‘refugee’ but rather the qualification and skills of the applicant,” he said.

KZN health department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane referred questions to the national Department of Health saying it was responsible for the allocation of posts.

National Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja said the department was unable to allocate a post because of his current status in the country.

“According to our country’s laws, we are not allowed to give internship or community service to a person (with a permit) of less than 12 months. However, we have requested him to write a letter to us so that we can engage Home Affairs,” he said.

* Real name has been changed.

