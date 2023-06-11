Phala Phala robbery part of ANC Integrity Commission’s unfinished business

Durban - The newly reconfigured ANC Integrity Commission (IC) will still have to deal with reports into party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the robbery at his Phala Phala farm. Last week, the party introduced the new members of the commission after the term of office of the previous members ended in December last year.

Reverend Frank Chikane, who chairs the commission, said the work done by the previous members has been inherited and will continue. The unfinished work also includes dealing with the 200 party members who had been implicated in the state capture report provided by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The other commission members are Deputy Chair Sophie de Bruyn, Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Jenny Schreiner, Len Rasekgatla, Nkele Ntingane, Sue Rabkin, James Ngculu, Cyril Jantjies and Thandi Rankoe.

Concerns have been raised for years over the impartiality of the Integrity Commission to deal with allegations against party members given that factionalism in the party has pervaded all levels. Last year senior party member Jeff Radebe said a three-point plan which included constitutional, legislative and structural changes proposed by the state capture commission had been referred to various committees, comprising members of the ANC national executive committee, for deliberation; to identify the party's weaknesses and make recommendations on how to tighten processes. Those who have criticised the party’s step-aside resolution for being used as a tool to deal with political opponents, will watch how the IC deals with ANC chairperson and Mineral and Energy Affairs Minister Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa and others who were named in the state capture inquiry.