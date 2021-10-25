PIC & VIDEO: Daughter says Max Mqadi looks ‘better than ever’ after assassination attempt

Durban – uMlazi businessman Max Mqadi, the owner of Max’s Lifestyle entertainment lounge, is on his way to a full recovery nearly two weeks after he survived an assassination attempt outside his establishment. Zinhle Mqadi, the daughter of the businessman who is regarded as a pioneer of township tourism in Durban, posted a picture of her father with an update on his recovery on social media.

In the picture, Mqadi can be seen with a cast on his left arm as he carries his grandchild.

“Here’s our champ @max_mqadi looking better than ever, energetic, cheerful (and) full of life,” wrote Zinhle. She thanked the public for all the love, texts, direct messages (DM’s) and calls in the past week. “Our family is grateful for the support (and) the mercy on my father’s life.

“I’ve received numerous DM’s from strangers detailing the kindness he showed them (and) the many good deeds they are grateful for. I’m glad we don’t have to imagine life without him as God was ever so kind to us. I couldn’t get through all the messages but hope you see this post. THANK YOU,” said Zinhle. He was discharged from hospital a week ago after two unknown suspects shot him twice, according to police. However, after Mqadi was discharged, The Mercury reported that he was struggling to sleep at night and had questions about who would want to try to kill him.

A video circulating on social media shows a limping Mqadi return to Max’s Lifestyle entertainment lounge on Friday. In the video staff line up to hug the recovering businessman.

Mqadi has also thanked Durban Metro Police for the "key role" its members played in saving his life. After the businessman was shot he managed to drive himself from uMlazi to the Durban city centre where he stumbled upon metro police officers who escorted him to hospital.