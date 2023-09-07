Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman created the blueprint for retail success in SA – John Steenhuisen

Durban - The DA has extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman following his death. Pick n Pay announced the death of Ackerman, 92, early on Thursday morning.

In a tribute to Ackerman hours after the announcement on Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said he was a true democrat and a proud South African whose commitment to the country’s growth and development is well documented in the success of the Pick n Pay franchise. Steenhuisen said having purchased four Pick n Pay stores in the chain’s infancy in the 1960s, Ackerman transformed not only the franchise, but redefined the supermarket sector in South Africa, always with the consumer in mind. “From pioneering cheaper products that still retained Pick n Pay’s renowned quality in the No-Name Brand, to fighting for the deregulation of the South African fuel price, to bringing the ease of banking services in-store, Raymond was a true pioneer in the industry who has left a truly indelible mark.”

Steenhuisen said that for decades millions of South African consumers have been able to put quality, nutritious food on the table because of Ackerman’s vision. Most importantly, the DA leader said Ackerman’s ambition and sense of innovation, coupled with his deep love for country, are responsible for the hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Southern African region which have sustained families and grown economies for the betterment of our country over decades. “It is Raymond Ackerman’s maverick business sense and entrepreneurial courage which created the blueprint for retail success in South Africa.