Pick n Pay reduces cost of vehicle licence renewal fee to R250 as it rolls service out to 500 stores

DURBAN: Pick n Pay said the renewal of vehicle licence disc renewals has been rolled out to 500 stores nationwide following a successful pilot of the service. In a statement today, Pick n Pay said customers would now be able to renew their licence disc in over 500 Pick n Pay stores, across South Africa, at an amended service fee of R250, in partnership with One Loyalty and Claim Expert .

John Bradshaw, the head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said this fee excluded the courier fee of R99 for delivery to the customer’s doorstep. Bradshaw said renewing your car licence disc is now as easy as adding it to your grocery shopping list “Our network of stores across South Africa means that anyone is able to use this convenient service,” he said.

Bradshaw said the service renew a vehicle licence disc was officially piloted in 19 Pick n Pay stores for a week before the retailer opened up the service to all stores after requests from customers increased. “It’s been an exciting week launching this in all stores and reviewing the service based on customer feedback so far. We are also happy to officially launch the new service with a service fee of R250.” He said the service would help with the congestion at licence renewal offices and the Post Office.

Customers can register online or at a till point, and payment is done at any Pick n Pay store. Customers can expect their new vehicle licence disc to be delivered within 10 business days from making payment. If the vehicle disc had expired prior to renewal, delivery will take slightly longer. The service also provides the ability for customers to resolve any blockages that may prevent them from renewing their vehicle licence disc. An additional benefit is that, once registered, customers will receive a renewal notification to help customers avoid a penalty fee.

How it works: 1. Register with your cellphone number at the till or online at the Pick n Pay Vehicle Licence Disc Renewal Portal: https://pnp.claimexpert.site/register 2. Set up your profile and your payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store.