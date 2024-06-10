PICS and Video: Bumper start to the 2024 KZN sardine run

The 2024 sardine run in KwaZulu-Natal is off to a great start after several nettings and hundreds of crates were sold in the first two days. Angler Jace Govender said he landed the first net of the season in Margate on Sunday.

Angler Jace Govender netted sardines in Margate on Sunday. He said it was the first netting of the 2024 KZN sardine run. Picture: Supplied “Sunday was the first day of netting, it was fantastic. Some big nets landed in a big space. The conditions definitely improved today (Monday), we netted quite a lot of fish in Umgababa, Port Shepstone and a few in Scottburgh as well,” he said.

He said they sold about 250 crates, while 50 were given to the public at the beach. “Monday in total there were 800 crates of sardines netted between three guys.” Vees Kioshan Govender netted sardines during the 2024 KZN sardine run in Umgababa. Picture: Jace Govender.

Govender added that there have also been lots of nice big edible fish like garrick and kingfish being landed, and that there were a few sharks as well.

Tony Outar, who is a commercial sardine netter, said the start of the sardine season has gone very well. He said they netted in Hibberdene on Sunday and in Umgababa on Monday.

“We did very well from Sunday, about 400 crates, and today (Monday) we had close to 400 crates as well and we are still selling at the moment,” he said. According to Outar, while KZN has had better seasons previously, this year started with a “bang”. “I think for the next week we are going to have sardines until the weekend because lots are still coming through Port Edward and Margate,” he said.

He further noted that while it is said that sardines like temperatures in the range of 17–19ºC, he has netted sardines in temperatures ranging form 21 to 23 degrees. Outar added that they did see a bit of shark activity. “We did have one shark in our net on Sunday, which we released. Today (yesterday) we saw sharks jumping on our shoals but luckily they didn't get into our net,” he said.

Tony Outar netted sardines during the 2024 KZN sardine run in Umgababa. Picture: Supplied Wayne Harrison, acting head of operations at the KZN Sharks Board, said it has been a phenomenal sardine run down in East London and surrounding areas. “They have had sardines packed so thick into the surf that they suffocated and washed up onto the beach.” According to Harrison, as a result, there have been big white sharks, and a researcher recorded 46 great whites in one flight north of East London in the Eastern Cape.

He said while the province experienced bad weather and strong winds last week, there were small telltale signs of sardines in KZN waters last Friday. “By Sunday morning things just came alive with activity which stretched from Port Edward right north through to the Mtwalume area. There were multiple nettings of sardines and the first nets that were taken were sold at R700 to R800 a crate and thereafter it dropped down to R500 a crate,” said Harrison. Up to now the evidence is showing that these are pilot pockets and there should be a lot more to come through from the Eastern Cape into KZN waters, he said.

“Among these sardines and sharks were also game fish so the fishermen were having an absolute field day,” he said. Sharks spotted in Margate on the KZN South Coast during the 2024 KZN sardine run. Picture: Marcus Bengsch

Harrison said beaches are closed from Isipingo southwards through to Port Edward. However, he said once the activity drops off, they will re-evaluate the situation on a daily basis and open up selected bathing beaches.