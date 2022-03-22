PICS & VIDEO: DSW employee caught drinking in public in a municipal vehicle to be ’charged for misconduct’

DURBAN - eThekwini Municipality said the city has been made aware of a video circulating on social media which shows “disturbing footage” of a municipal employee drinking alcohol with other occupants, believed to also be employed by the city, inside a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) vehicle at a beach in Amanzimtoti. In the video a man is heard saying that DSW staff are at an Amanzimtoti beach with a vehicle full of alcohol and that the occupants are all intoxicated.

The man takes footage of the parked DSW vehicle, the people inside it as well as the bottles of alcohol found in various parts of the vehicle. One person is seen wearing a navy blue overall with DSW written on the back. One of the occupants argues with the man filming him. “This vehicle is full of alcohol, DSW down here at Amanzimtoti,” says the man capturing the video.

Another man is also seen emptying a bottle of what is believed to be beer which he removed from the floor of the back right passenger seat. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city condemned the incident “with the contempt it deserves”. “As a result, the driver of the vehicle is going to be charged for misconduct and for putting the city into disrepute,” he said.

The municipality appealed to the public who witness behaviour of this nature to alert the city immediately. “Municipal vehicles should only be used to help the city to discharge its basic responsibilities to the benefit of all its stakeholders,” said Mayisela.

Last year just before Christmas, The Mercury reported that an eThekwini Municipality worker who drove a municipal van through Galleria Mall in Amanzimtoti was arrested. In addition to the employee’s arrest, the city said it would also conduct an internal investigation and that disciplinary steps would be taken if there was misconduct.

A Durban Solid Waste (DSW) employee faces a charge of misconduct for drinking in a municipal vehicle at an Amanzimtoti beach. Other people were also in the vehicle. Picture: Screen grab of video A Durban Solid Waste (DSW) employee faces a charge of misconduct for drinking in a municipal vehicle at an Amanzimtoti beach. Other people were also in the vehicle. Picture: Screen grab of video