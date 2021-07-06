PICS & VIDEO: Gatvol KZN south coast residents block N2 over water supply

DURBAN - After weeks without water, residents of Mthwalume initially blocked the R102 overnight, burning tyres and other objects, and also blocked traffic on the N2 freeway on Tuesday morning, slowing traffic in both directions. “We have not had running water for over two months in our area and it seems like our plight is not being heard,” said a resident of Mfazazana.

The protesters were reportedly changing positions to avoid being caught by police. Another resident said they had opted to protest in Hibberdene because they realised that the protest on the R102 was not having the desired effect. “The fact is, we who live in the rural part of the municipality have not had water in weeks, and we have to go to streams and rivers to get water. That is not fair,” said a Mthwalume resident.

Ray Nkonyeni municipality’s head of Technical Services, Mduduzi Qwabe said he was not aware of the protest, or that it was over the water supply. “The fact is that the water provision is the responsibility of the district and so if there was such a grievance, it would have to be channelled to the district,” he said, before referring the reporter to the district municipality’s communications office. Attempts to get comment from Ugu District Municipality spokesperson Frans Zama were unsuccessful.