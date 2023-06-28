PICS & VIDEO: Police are investigating a jewellery store robbery where staff were held at gunpoint in Chatsworth

Durban - Chatsworth police are investigating a case of business robbery after five brazen thieves held the staff of a jewellery store at gunpoint at a shopping centre in Chatsworth on Tuesday and made off with jewellery. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that five suspects robbed a jewellery store on June 27 at a Chatsworth shopping centre.

“It is alleged that the suspects entered the business premises demanding jewellery and pointed at the employees with a firearm. The suspects damaged the display counter and stole jewellery that was on display before they fled,” she said.

In the video of the robbery shared on social media, smoke is seen billowing out of the entrance of the jewellery store while four men frantically trying to shatter the front display window of the store. Two of the men are seen kicking the display glass unsuccessfully. Seconds later another suspect exits the store wearing a black baseball cap and with his face covered. He is seen carrying a black tray that is believed to be a jewellery display case.

The suspect throws the case into a large blue bag being carried by one of his accomplices before the gang flee. The video was taken by people in the store opposite the jewellery store as the security gate of the store was being closed for protection against the robbers.

Four suspects attempt to brake the display window of a jewellery store at a Chatsworth shopping centre during a robbery. Picture: Screen grab of a video shared on social media platforms. Five suspects robbed a jewellery store at a Chatsworth shopping centre. Picture: Social media platforms Five suspects robbed a jewellery store at a Chatsworth shopping centre. Picture: Social media platforms