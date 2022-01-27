PICS & VIDEO: Protest action next to N3 causes traffic delays in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality appealed for patience and warned motorists to expect delays after protesters blocked roads next to the N3 early this morning causing traffic delays. In a statement today, the municipality said motorists can expect some traffic delays due to a protest action affecting roads next to the N3.

“The motorists coming from the northern areas are mostly affected. Traffic officers have been deployed to assist with the flow of traffic,” said the statement. The municipality said traffic officers have been deployed in the following areas: Dr Chota Motala Street Manning Avenue/Royston Road Manning Avenue/Masukwana Streets Orthmann Rd/Fitzsimmons Road by the N3. Church Str/Masukwana Street “We appeal for patience during this time,” said the municipality.

In a traffic alert being shared on social media at 5.15am, motorists were warned that the entrance to Brookside Mall and the N3 was blocked off by protesters who threw things onto the roadway. “Chota Motala bridge is clear as members of the public extinguished (the) fire,” said the alert. Manning Avenue was also blocked due to the protest action near the traffic circle.

In a video circulating on social media a man is heard saying that tyres were being burnt on the corner of Berger and East Street. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed that police officers responded to a report of a protest action on the N3 towards Pietermaritzburg from the Scottsville area. Mbele said police are currently on scene to monitor the situation.

“No injuries and no damages to property have occurred,”she said.

Protesters block roads with items and burning tyres in Pietermaritzburg causing traffic delays. Picture: Facebook.