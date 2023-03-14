PICS & VIDEO: Rescuer jumps on 1.5m Nile monitor lizard in a Westville yard to prevent fence hopping, possible death

Local rescuer, Nick Evans, was forced to jump on top of a 1.5 metre Nile monitor lizard also known as Likkewaan, uXamu or Woodoomboo, to catch it in the Dawncliffe area of Westville on Saturday. Evans said a resident was walking in her garden with her Jack Russell, when suddenly the dog started barking.

He said the dog had discovered the large Nile monitor lizard in the garden. According to Evans, when he looked at the address, he noticed that the property was quite far from a reserve or stream. “How it got there, I don't know. Crossing through properties put it in grave danger of being killed by dogs, and crossing roads, it could get run over. I really hoped to catch it.”

He said when he arrived, the lizard was lying against the fence, hidden behind some plants. “As I neared, it tried squeezing through the fence, but there was just no way, it was too big. I jumped on it, and tried restraining it. Although the 1.5m animal proved to be more than a handful. I really struggled with it. It was the strongest monitor I've dealt with in ages, an absolute beast. “While I was lying down, trying to restrain and calm it, it was whacking my head with its tail, which must have looked hysterical. No, the tail doesn't break bones as commonly believed, or crush skulls. It's just a hard slap.”

A 1.5m Nile monitor lizard was caught in the garden of a Dawncliffe property in Westville. Picture: Nick Evans

Evans said he struggled to get up from the awkward position he was in, but eventually managed to get up with the powerful specimen in hand. On Monday, Evans met Nile Monitor researcher, Euan Genevier, and Craig Cordier, to collect data of the animal which weighed over 5kg, and als removed a number of ticks. “We then went to release it. Watching monitors go free is always a scene to behold, and this one was a bit more so than normal.”

Evans said he was saddened that these reptiles are often killed.

“I love these lizards, but whenever I look at them up close, I can't help but feel sad at the fact that they are constantly slaughtered for people to eat or use for traditional medicine. Or the many we lose to dogs or on roads. “These animals are not harmful to people, unless you happen to try to catch one. I've never seen a dog injured by one, but I've seen many lizards killed by dogs.” Evans said the Nile monitors were important predators in the suburban and natural areas.

“They feed on crabs, snakes (even venomous ones), fish, anything smaller than them really.” He said killing, keeping and selling these dinosaur-like animals was illegal as they were a protected species. Evans appealed to the public not to kill or harm these lizards.