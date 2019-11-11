Durban - Scores of people have been treated for injuries sustained in a number of road crashes across Durban on Monday.

Emergency crews had their hands full, attending to various crashes.





The M4 near Sibaya has been partially closed as part of the roadway has collapsed. Motorists are urged to drive carefully.





In Chatsworth, ward councillor Tony Govender, said residents are dealing with issues of flooding.





In a video posted on social media, Govender said he attended to a call out in Silverglen where a house was flooded.





"This is unacceptable. We have made several requests for the road to be fixed. This is unacceptable," Govender said.





He said in the road in Westcliff Drive partially collapsed.





"I have advised the relevant sectors about this last week. Now we see that the sand is washing away. The road is collapsing," he said.





The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affiairs (Cogta) has confirmed that disaster management teams are on standby to assist.





“Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation. We have full confidence in our teams' ability to provide the necessary support should the need arise,” said Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka.





The department is urging residents to be cautious, especially motorists and pedestrians.





“Our province has lost many lives to lightning strikes and flooding and we are calling on pedestrians to ensure that they do not cross walkways or bridges that are prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to first seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning,” said Hlomuka.





The rains are expected to continue to fall throughout the week.





Warning:11/11/2019 08h00 TO:11/11/2019 23h00 Heavy rain- Leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of Ugu and Ethekwini DMs from today..SAWS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2019





The Mercury