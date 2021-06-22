PICS & VIDEOS: Taxi operators shut down PMB CBD over e-hailing cabs

DURBAN - Morning traffic ground to a halt in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning when hundreds of minibus taxis blocked the capital city’s key entry points in a protest against the operation of e-hailing taxi services. Videos of taxis blocking the routes went viral on social media.

A health worker at a facility in the central business district, Nokulunga Ndlela, said she felt lucky as she had taken leave and was able to avoid the blockade. “There is no doubt that I would have been caught in the traffic blockade had I gone to work because I report for duty at 8,” said the health worker. The blockade also affected those seeking to make use of the facilities that are in town, including Home Affairs offices and those who wanted to shop.

Attempts to get comments from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) were unsuccessful.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that some routes had been blocked by taxis. “Local police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. We are advising the motorist to use alternate routes,” she said. “Locals also complained about the absence of Msunduzi Municipality traffic officers she said.” Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha was not immediately available for comment.

Taxi operators block access to Pietermaritzburg CBD. Picture: Supplied. Taxi operators shut down Pietermaritzburg CBD. Picture: UniquesoulThestar via Facebook Taxi operators shut down Pietermaritzburg CBD. Picture: UniquesoulThestar via Facebook