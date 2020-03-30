PICS: Businessman arrested after workers locked in factory, forced to make face masks

Durban - A Chinese businessman, who allegedly locked up 14 local workers at his Durban factory for a week and forced them to manufacture hundreds of masks to meet the demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, was arrested after government officials raided his premises on Sunday. The man is facing charges related to the alleged violation of the Basic Conditions of Employment and Occupational Health and Safety Acts and defeating the ends of justice. Another Chinese national, believed to be the businessman’s bodyguard, allegedly pointed an automatic rifle at government officials. Police are also probing whether he is a licensed firearm holder. It has been alleged the businessman could not produce the necessary essential services permit to operate during the lock-down.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said consumer protection unit officials had acted after a tip-off. They had received complaints regarding the violation of consumer rights and price hikes as well as a complaint about workers who had allegedly been locked in the factory.

Dube-Ncube said they had received more than 200 complaints about price gouging, including the sale of a single face mask for as much as R780.

Complaints were received about retailers in Pietermartizburg and ­uMhlanga and there were at least 50 complaints about price hikes at businesses in the Overport area in Durban.

“No amount of words could ever describe my anger, following a shocking report I received from officials I assigned to investigate a complaint,” Dube-Ncube said, describing the conditions in the factory. She said the workers had allegedly been locked in the factory and forced to manufacture hundreds of face masks.

“The factory is like a warehouse. It has machines on one side and on the other side are cubicles where the workers slept, with the women on one side and the men on the other. They have been living in terrible, very degrading conditions,” Dube-Ncube said.

She alleged that the workers were forced to work “around the clock”, with as little as two hours of sleep.

They used a “shack” outside the factory as a kitchen.

Dube-Ncube said when officials arrived to inspect the premises, they were allegedly confronted by the businessman and his private security guards, who harassed them.

“A Chinese national pointed an automatic rifle at officials who were doing the investigation. He demanded that they leave the premises and refused to co-operate,” Dube-Ncube said.

“I applaud labour inspectors and the SAPS, for working with our officials in restoring the dignity of these workers.

“The workers were transported home by the SAPS to various townships in the greater Durban area,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said law-enforcement agencies would also investigate the private security guards, to establish if they were registered.

Regarding price hikes, she said: “We will continue to enforce our zero- tolerance policy towards price gougers who are using Covid-19 to sell much-needed food and other products, at inflated prices.”

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the businessman had been arrested and the case was being processed for further investigation.

Department of Labour spokesperson Nhlanhla Khumalo said: “There were contraventions in relation to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and notices will be issued to the employer who is being further questioned at the police station,” Khumalo said.

“We unfortunately cannot (at this point) divulge the details of the contraventions, as this is an administrative action which requires the observation of confidentiality in relation to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“Preliminary findings and a report would be released as soon as they become available.”

