Durban - Officers from the eThekwini Inner and Outer West Cluster Task team have been applauded for their efforts that led to the arrests of three men and the confiscation of R500 000 from a property in Pinetown. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers received information about a group of men who were transporting copper cables in their vehicles. Police have recovered copper, to the value of R500 000 in Pinetown. Picture: SAPS

She said an operation was carried out at the Westmead industrial area on Fiscus Road in Pinetown. "The team kept an observation on the said place and they noticed the copper cables were being offloaded into a container. The suspects were approached at the premises and were placed under arrest," Mbele said.

She said police impounded two vehicles that the men used as they were used in the commission of the offence and taken to the police pound for further investigation.

"The recovered copper cables were positively identified by Telkom. The estimated street value is R500 000. Three suspects aged between 25 and 37 were charged for possession of suspected stolen property as well as charged in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015. They are due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday," Mbele said.

KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, applauded officers for their work.

“It is very vital for the community to be vigilant and report any perpetrators found to be stealing essential infrastructure in our communities. By doing so it will assist us in the successful apprehension of the culprits involved,” Jula said.

