Durban - Officers from the eThekwini Inner and Outer West Cluster Task team have been applauded for their efforts that led to the arrests of three men and the confiscation of R500 000 from a property in Pinetown.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers received information about a group of men who were transporting copper cables in their vehicles.
She said an operation was carried out at the Westmead industrial area on Fiscus Road in Pinetown.
"The team kept an observation on the said place and they noticed the copper cables were being offloaded into a container. The suspects were approached at the premises and were placed under arrest," Mbele said.