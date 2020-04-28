PICS: Covenant Fellowship Church International donates 20 000 masks to help in the fight against Covid-19 in KZN

Durban - MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has thanked the Covenant Fellowship Church International (CFCI) for their donation of 20 000 surgical masks that will assist in boosting the department's efforts in fighting Covid-19.

The handover took place at the Thokozani Clinic, eSikhaleni, in the King Cetshwayo District on Tuesday.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has thanked the Covenant Fellowship Church International (CFCI) for boosting the fight against Covid-19 through the donation of 20 000 surgical masks. Picture: Supplied





“We really appreciate the role of the church. There is not a single Government in the world that can win a war such as the one we have, against a pandemic such as this one, on its own. The church is one sphere of society that is closest to the people. We therefore urge other church leaders to draw from this example set by prophet and prophetess Dhlomo, and find ways to get involved and fight this pandemic," the MEC said.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has thanked the Covenant Fellowship Church International (CFCI) for boosting the fight against Covid-19 through the donation of 20 000 surgical masks. Picture: Supplied





CFCI leader Apostle Mandlenkosi Collins Dhlomo said they also had frontline workers fighting in the battle against coronavirus.

"If they get defeated, everyone is vulnerable. So, this is an offering from the church. Members of the church, the business community within the church, and the church leadership, need to say to the world that, ‘the church is right there, involved with you. We are feeling the pain that is there," he said.