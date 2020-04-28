PICS: Covenant Fellowship Church International donates 20 000 masks to help in the fight against Covid-19 in KZN
Durban - MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has thanked the Covenant Fellowship Church International (CFCI) for their donation of 20 000 surgical masks that will assist in boosting the department's efforts in fighting Covid-19.
The handover took place at the Thokozani Clinic, eSikhaleni, in the King Cetshwayo District on Tuesday.
“We really appreciate the role of the church. There is not a single Government in the world that can win a war such as the one we have, against a pandemic such as this one, on its own. The church is one sphere of society that is closest to the people. We therefore urge other church leaders to draw from this example set by prophet and prophetess Dhlomo, and find ways to get involved and fight this pandemic," the MEC said.
CFCI leader Apostle Mandlenkosi Collins Dhlomo said they also had frontline workers fighting in the battle against coronavirus.
"If they get defeated, everyone is vulnerable. So, this is an offering from the church. Members of the church, the business community within the church, and the church leadership, need to say to the world that, ‘the church is right there, involved with you. We are feeling the pain that is there," he said.
The handover of the masks was preceded by a mass screening and testing drive which took place at Esikhaleni Mall.
Since the beginning of the month, the King Cetshwayo District has screened a total of 173 320, and tested 294 people. From those tests, 12 people tested positive.
The Mercury