PICS: Dairy farmers donate R500 000 in aid to KZN's rural communities

Durban - Distressed rural communities across South Africa who have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown received R500 000 in aid from KwaZulu-Natal dairy farmers to assist them during this difficult time. The donation of R500 000 came from the Clover Producers’ Trust as well as dairy products from Dairy Farmers of SA were denoted to support distressed rural communities and emerging farmers in SA. John Bredin, the chairman of the Trust, said a group of dairy farmers in KZN developed a form of assistance that supports the rural communities, who were struggling to buy food and the emerging farmers who were experiencing market entry barriers. Bredin explained that the funds were first sent to the trustees of the Trust who then distributed the funds to dairy farming regions across SA and finally the money was re-directed to numerous Non-Profit Organisations(NPO) within each of the regions. “These organisations, in turn, used the donated money to buy fresh produce from local emerging farmers, for distribution to their various feeding schemes,’ he said

In this way, both emerging farmers and local communities benefited from the initiative said Bredin.

He said farmers were incredibly close to their communities and have seen the difficulties emerging farmers face under the current circumstances.

“It is heart-breaking to see our people struggling to survive and we are determined to assist wherever possible,” Bredin.

The Kokstad Community Care Centre, an NPO that has been feeding, counselling and assisting their local community with addiction and family-focused programmes for the past four years, was one of the many beneficiaries

Centre chair Andreia Clowes, said the farming donations received have enabled the centre to feed over 2 000 families in the area since April.

Clowes said their database of needy families continued to grow.

“Many people have had no income for the past two months and don’t qualify for UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund), while others have lost their jobs altogether.

“Donations like this one and many others from farmers recently, enable us to feed these families,” she said.

The KZN Agricultural Union, Kwanalu applauded the farmers for their generosity and outreach within their communities.

Kwanalu CEO, Sandy La Marqu said during these difficult times, the farmers recognised that agriculture was one of the few sectors that could largely operate as an essential service during the lockdown.

Having seen the devastating impact that the lockdown has had on wage earners, casual workers, informal traders and loss of jobs, the farmers are trying to assist as much as possible said La Marqu.

“By working together with local municipalities ward Councillors and NPOs as well as listening to the needs of the communities, farmers are showcasing the strength our country has when united towards a common goal for the benefit of our people,” she said.

The Mercury