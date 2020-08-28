PICS: Durban man blames crash on chicken crossing the road

Durban - A driver who crashed his Ford Focus down an embankment and into a house in Verulam claimed that he swerved to avoid what he believed was a chicken crossing the road.

Reaction Unit spokesperson Prem Balram said two people were moderately injured in the crash.

Balram said the vehicle had been travelling along Jackal Road in Waterloo in Verulam, north of Durban, when the driver swerved to avoid knocking something in the road.

"At approximately 2.47pm the Reaction Unit South Africa Verulam Operations Centre received multiple calls from the public reporting the accident. On arrival, a white Ford Focus was found to have crashed into a house," Balram said.

He said the driver initially explained that while travelling on Jackal Road, swerved to avoid a child who had run across the road.