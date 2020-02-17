PICS: Engines, auxiliary units, parts for sale in SA Express auction









Durban - Aviation engines, power auxiliary units and parts, belonging to South African airline SA Express Airways are set to be auctioned off. According to GoIndustry DoveBid SA, this sale will be conducted via their specialised global online auction platform. Project Manager of GoIndustry DoveBid SA, Francois du Toit, said featured items will include four General Electric CF34-3B1 high-bypass turbofan engines, which are most suited to the Bombardier CRJ200 model. There will also be six Pratt & Whitney auxiliary power units (APU’s) which are compatible with a wide array of airplane models. Du Toit said there will be various Bombardier CRJ200 parts and components appearing in the catalogue.

“While these assets are situated in Gauteng, they have international appeal, particularly in the United States and Europe. An online auction is therefore ideal in this circumstance, as this web-based sales method will accommodate both local and international bidders. Both buyers and sellers can expect full

transparency in the sales process and can be confident in the integrity of the sales process, said GoIndustry DoveBid SA managing director, John Crowing.





Auction bidding closes from 2:00 PM ZA (GMT +2), with viewing strictly by appointment on weekdays from 9am ZA – 2pm ZA.





To view these assets or participate in the auction, visit the event page at www.go-dove.com/southafrica, or contact Tamzin Rix on +27(0)21 702 3206 or email [email protected]

Meanwhile, SA Express Airways is preparing for another legal battle with Bagport, global baggage services company, to the tune of R4.7 million.

The Mercury