Durban - Aviation engines, power auxiliary units and parts, belonging to South African airline SA Express Airways are set to be auctioned off.
According to GoIndustry DoveBid SA, this sale will be conducted via their specialised global online auction platform.
Project Manager of GoIndustry DoveBid SA, Francois du Toit, said featured items will include four General Electric CF34-3B1 high-bypass turbofan engines, which are most suited to the Bombardier CRJ200 model.
There will also be six Pratt & Whitney auxiliary power units (APU’s) which are compatible with a wide array of airplane models.
Du Toit said there will be various Bombardier CRJ200 parts and components appearing in the catalogue.