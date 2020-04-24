PICS: Fake medication, condoms and cigarettes confiscated in Durban CBD raid
She said on Wednesday counterfeit goods worth more than R100 000 were seized in a raid in the Durban CBD. They included fake medication, condoms and cigarettes.
Dube-Ncube said the fight to ensure quality health care for all was compromised by the smuggling of counterfeit medicines across borders.
“Organised syndicates are supplying unsuspecting consumers with counterfeit, expired and non-regulated drugs. The syndicates run unregistered clinics and pharmacies and are also involved in exports and imports.”
She added that the government and many governments in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had made certain drugs available free of charge.
But syndicates stole the drugs and sold them at exorbitant prices.
According to the World Health Organization, about $4.1trillion (R78.2trillion) is spent globally on health services annually, with $750billion spent in the pharmaceutical market. Statistics showed that 10% to 25% of public procurement spending (including on pharmaceuticals) was lost to corrupt practices.
Dube-Ncube said criminals have also flooded major cities across the province and the country with fake cosmetics disguised as popular brands, including skin-care products, nail polish and hair products.
In addition, she said the music recording industry, the movie industry and the entertainment sector had also been severely affected by counterfeit and cross-border crime.
“Pirated digital DVD and CDs are sold by street vendors and small shops. There is a highly organised syndicate which is involved in this racket.
A typical network would include producers of the DVDs and CDs in South Africa, smugglers who transport the goods from South Africa to other countries.
“There are facilitators at the border posts and suppliers and marketers in destined countries.”
She added that in the post Covid-19 period, more resources would be allocated to ensure that inspectors and law-enforcement agencies were trained to identify a variety of counterfeit goods.
The Mercury