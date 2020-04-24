PICS: Fake medication, condoms and cigarettes confiscated in Durban CBD raid

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the government is stepping up efforts to protect the province’s economy from fraudsters and international criminal syndicates, who are flooding the market with counterfeit goods.

She said on Wednesday counterfeit goods worth more than R100 000 were seized in a raid in the Durban CBD. They included fake medication, condoms and cigarettes.

Dube-Ncube said the fight to ensure quality health care for all was compromised by the smuggling of counterfeit medicines across borders.

“Organised syndicates are supplying unsuspecting consumers with counterfeit, expired and non-regulated drugs. The syndicates run unregistered clinics and pharmacies and are also involved in exports and imports.”

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says fraudsters and international criminal syndicates, are flooding the market with counterfeit goods. Picture: EDTEA

She added that the government and many governments in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had made certain drugs available free of charge.

But syndicates stole the drugs and sold them at exorbitant prices.

According to the World Health Organization, about $4.1trillion (R78.2trillion) is spent globally on health services annually, with $750billion spent in the pharmaceutical market. Statistics showed that 10% to 25% of public procurement spending (including on pharmaceuticals) was lost to corrupt practices.