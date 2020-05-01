PICS: Guns, drugs and money seized in Chatsworth raid as cops intensify fight against gang wars

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in an investigation into ongoing gang-related wars in Chatsworth, south of Durban. Several shootings and subsequent retaliation attacks have claimed the lives of several people in the area in recent weeks.

A multi-disciplinary intelligence driven operation carried out last night by various units from the SAPS and Metro Police resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of firearms, drugs and cash.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS media liaison, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said l ast night teams from the SAPS and Metro police descended on the first premises on Taurus Road in Shallcross.





"A 62-year-old man who is well known in the area was arrested as police seized four firearms which included a rifle, a shotgun, a pistol and a revolver at his home. Two of the firearms were licenced and were seized by investigators for further analysis," Naicker said.

He said p olice also seized almost R700 000 in cash, gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000 as well as five cellphones that were found in the house. All four firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used during the commission of any crimes," he said.





Naicker said a nother operation was simultaneously conducted on a flat opposite the first house on Table Mountain Road, where drugs were suspected to have been stored.





"Police officers seized heroin, mandrax and ecstasy valued at over R240 000 at the flat. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the second premises after he was found in possession of the drugs. Both men will be expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court soon facing charges for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as drug possession," Naicker said.





KZN provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has hailed the latest breakthrough.

“We have established a team within the Provincial Organised Crime Unit that is probing these cases and I wish to commend all the dedicated police officers who were involved in this latest operation. We will not allow drug dealers to operate with impunity in this province and they will continue to feel the wrath of law enforcement in the days to come,” he said.





Picture: Supplied





“This operation was as a result of intelligence gathered implicating certain individuals to be behind these attacks and counter attacks that have been taking place. A search warrant was obtained following this process which enabled police to pounce on those implicated in our investigations,” he added.

The Mercury