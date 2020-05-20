PICS: Heroic man helps to save woman trapped in submerged vehicle

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been praised on social media for saving the life of a woman who was trapped in her overturned, submerged SUV in the oThongathi River last week. Thrivin Naidoo, a writer and freelance journalist who is also a search and rescue medic with the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), said he was on his way to work just after 6am when the “gorgeous view” compelled him to stop on the oThongathi River bridge to take photographs. But when he stopped and walked to the side of the bridge, he saw a partially submerged vehicle in the water. The 31-year-old said he initially hoped that the vehicle was empty and was to be recovered from the scene but then he heard a terrifying sound of someone banging on the glass in the vehicle. “When I heard the banging on the glass, all I could think was I hope there aren’t any other people in there,” said Naidoo. Naidoo said he knew he would not be able to assist more than one person trapped in the vehicle.

Picture: Thrivin Naidoo





He called the emergency services before swimming out to the vehicle and they arrived shortly thereafter.

He then helped them rescue the woman from the vehicle.

“She was shivering and crying. She was clearly shocked and traumatised, as she had been battling to breathe from a pocket of air, in the rear of the car,” he said.

He said the woman was safely rescued from the SUV and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Picture: Thrivin Naidoo





Naidoo said he was glad he had decided to stop at the bridge that morning, as the woman might have been stuck in her vehicle for hours or more and may have run out of air.

“She could have tried to break the glass. However, in her state I doubt she would have,” he said. Naidoo added that there were also crocodiles in the river.

“That morning I guess God put me to work a little too, which is a real compliment for me,” he said.

When asked about his thoughts on being hailed as a local hero on social media, Naidoo said he believed that anyone, under those circumstances, would have done the same.

Naidoo said the incident had shown him how valuable his medic training had been.

He urged parents to teach their children, from a young age, how to swim in rivers and rough waters, how to get out of a submerged vehicle, where the escape points are in a vehicle, and how to break glass in an emergency.

“In a panic situation, anyone can be a hero if they remain focused and go for training,” he said.

The Mercury