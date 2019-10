PICS: Human Settlements tender meeting called off after floorboards collapse









Floorboards inside this building collapsed during a meeting at the Department of Public Works Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - A tender briefing ended abruptly after the flooring at a Department of Public Works building gave way. It is believed that contractors had gathered at one of the buildings in Mayville, Durban, to be briefed about a tender advertised by the Department of Human Settlements on Monday.

An estimated 1000 people arrived for the meeting and as proceedings were due to get underway, the flooring collapsed.





The cracked floorboards inside the building Picture: Se-Anne Rall.

Department spokesperson Kiru Naidoo said they no one was seriously injured in the collapse.





"It is an older, prefab building that we had to use because we were pressed for time. This particular building has been earmarked for construction in this financial year," Naidoo said.





He once the hall had been cleared, the building was locked to prevent anyone else from entering or getting hurt.





Naidoo said a team of engineers will come out on Tuesday to assess the damage and find a way forward.





The door to the building was sealed off to prevent further injury Picture: Se-Anne Rall.

He said the department recently renovated one of their buildings which served as the provincial voting results centre for the general elections held earlier this year.





Naidoo said they will recall the meeting at another date.





"We will re-advertise the notice about the meeting at a different venue. Perhaps this time it will be held in districts to avoid such large crowds. The organiser of the briefing said he did not expect the meeting to draw so many people. There must have been around 800 - 100 people who arrived. The hall was packed, there were also people in the parking lot," Naidoo said.