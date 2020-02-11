Durban - KwaZulu-Natal commemorated the 30th anniversary of former state president Nelson Mandela's release from prison by officially unveiling the multi-million Rand multi-purpose and exhibition centre at the Mandela Capture Site outside Howick in the KZN Midlands.
The site now features this exhibition centre, the iconic Mandela monument and also hosts the annual Mandela Day Marathon.
The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, was joined by KZN MECs for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka, Public Works and Human Settlements Peggy Nkonyeni, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and Transport and Community Liaison Bheki Ntulu in officially opening the new state of the art structure at the Mandela Capture Site.