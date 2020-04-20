PICS: KZN MEC kicks off mass screening in Durban

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, on Monday led teams around Durban as part of the province's mass screening and testing rollout. Simelane-Zulu addressed the team before they set on their way to screen residents in the Overport, Berea and surrounding areas. She appealed to residents to work with healthcare workers who will be visiting homes for screening and testing. "Our stringent intervention strategy to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in line with this new approach will be informed by sweeping door-to-door screening, the removal of infectious sources to specified isolation sites, the setting up of testing and screening booths in areas of major movements such as malls, transport routes and taxi ranks, the adjustment and intensification of community containment intervention and the sanitising of informal settlements," she said. The measures were announced by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala who on Sunday announced stricter lockdown measures for eThekwini which is identified as the province's epicentre of the viral outbreak.

Meanwhile, the DA's spokesperson on health Dr Rishigen Viranna welcomed the premier's comprehensive breakdown of Covid-19 infections, per district, within the province.

"The Durban metro is home to the largest population in the province with many high-density housing schemes and numerous transit hubs. These conditions have clearly aggravated the spread of the virus and it is a great concern that such a high percentage of tests within the Metro are returning positive, compared to other areas in the province," he said.

Viranna said they were concerned that they were yet to receive any reports on the province’s field hospitals in terms of their locations, their readiness in terms of beds, catering and staffing.

"We have already seen shocking reports from Clairwood Hospital regarding problematic care and stale food. This is something which cannot be repeated and the DA will call for additional information regarding all facilities in a bid to ensure that all patients receive the best and most dignified care possible," he said.

He said despite the difficult situation that our province finds itself in, the DA still firmly believed that transparency from government is key.

"The sharing of information will allow all residents to know the risks and take the additional precautions needed to protect themselves and others. It is only through information that a true social compact can be formed to fight the high infection rate," he said.

The Mercury