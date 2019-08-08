Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have uncovered a drug den operating out of a home in Umhlanga, in the Durban north area. The raid led to an arrest of a 39-year-old woman. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said police received information about the den operating in the area.

"Armed with a search warrant, a joint multi-disciplinary operation was conducted at Umhlanga to follow up on intelligence with regards to the drug den. The officers pounced on the identified premises and the suspect was searched," he said.

Zwane said police found 1094 heroin capsules, 1611 mandrax tablets, 11000 empty capsules, 689 ecstasy pills, 70g crushed ecstasy pills, 10g heroin powder and 754g of bulking powder were recovered.

"The estimated street value of recovered drugs is R227,770. A female suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs. She is expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on charges of dealing in drugs. The seized drugs will be subjected to forensic analysis," he said.

This arrest comes after six suspects were arrested for possession of drugs by the eThekwini Outer South Cluster.

Zwane said one of the arrested suspects was found in possession of 110 capsules of heroin at Folweni.

"Cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug trade was also seized. All the arrested suspects will appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court soon facing charges for possession of drugs," he said.

The Mercury