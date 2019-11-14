PICS: KZN tornado devastation leaves two dead, scores without homes









Durban - Devastating scenes of death, destruction and despair played out in New Hanover outside Pietermaritzburg a day after a tornado ripped through the area, killing two people and leaving 18 injured and hundreds homeless. The community in Mpolweni had more than 200 houses before the tornado, but yesterday only four complete structures remained. Apart from the houses, classrooms were flattened, trees uprooted and water tanks damaged. An aerial view of the destruction, from an IPSS helicopter, showed the extent of the damage and debris strewn across a vast area. Emergency medical services and disaster management teams combed through the area in search of casualties.

A number of areas were set up to treat patients on the scene, and the severely injured were taken to hospital.

The tornado also inflicted damage on the local economy because of the number of animals, including chickens, pigs and cows that were killed or injured.

The tornado also ripped through an Eskom power sub-station, leaving large parts of the area without electricity.

Rescue efforts by the fire department and SAPS resumed yesterday morning after being called off on Tuesday night .

Emotional scenes played out in Thokozani, at the site where Nonhlanhla Buthelezi, 44, died when her house caved in, leaving her buried under the rubble and mud.

Describing her as brave and selfless, Noluthando Buthelezi said her mother made sure her three children were out of the house and instructed them to find a safe spot until the storm was over.

She, however, stayed behind, hoping to save some of the family’s belongings.

“My younger siblings and I stayed at the neighbour’s house, but then we heard her say the tree had fallen on to the house. When we went out to find my mother, we thought she ran out in time. We asked the neighbours but we couldn’t find her. I asked people to dig where the house had collapsed and that’s where we found her,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi’s neighbour, Ti Zondi, said the tornado had started around 4pm, adding that the Buthelezi family had lived in the area for more than 10 years.

Sphelele Ndlovu, 40, was also killed.

His mother, Thunyeliwe Ndlovu, said she has been overcome by grief. “I went to another room to fetch a jersey and left him with my neighbour who was with us when the tornado started.”

She said she heard a loud sound and when she rushed back to the other room, the walls had collapsed.

“We had to dig them out. The neighbour was alive but injured. My son did not make it,” Ndlovu said.

Kilometres away, Velephi Mncube, 60, said she was inside with her husband when the walls of their one-bedroom house fell on them.

“A plank hit me. I didn’t even know what happened but I was bleeding,” said Mncube. Her husband, who is wheelchair-bound, was not injured.

Andile Ntuli said she was with her sister at home when the tornado hit.

“No one was hurt but we lost everything,” said an emotional Ntuli.

Before the tornado, Ntuli saw a dark cloud passing over them, and a strong gust “nearly blew us over”.

She said it was not the first time they had experienced a devastating storm.

The Mercury