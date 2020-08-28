PICS: Mamba rescued off Durban beachfront receives a clean bill of health, set to be released soon

Durban - A 2.47m female black mamba, rescued from Durban's Addington Beach earlier this week, has been given a clean bill of health and is expected to be released very soon. South African Association for Marine Biological Research media liaison, Ann Kunz, said the reptile, dubbed the Addington snake, underwent a full clinical examination yesterday. SAAMBR vet, Dr Francois Lampen, said when the snake was admitted to uShaka Sea World, she initially showed signs of stress but was in an overall good condition. "She was treated with antibiotics and left to stabilise before undergoing the examination. We collected bloods for diagnostic purposes and did x-rays of her whole body. This is a standard approach as it would indicate if there were any reasons to be concerned. “Thankfully, her blood results do not indicate that there is an infection present and we were not able to detect any further abnormalities on the x-rays," Lampen said.

Medical teams assessing the female black mamba rescued at Durban’s Addington beach earlier this week. Picture: SAAMBR

Lampen said the snake will be strong enough to be released in a few days.

"Whilst she is in the care of SAAMBR staff, she is being kept in isolation so as to ensure that she does not acquire any diseases that may pose a risk to the indigenous snakes once she is reintroduced into her natural home range," Lampen added.

Medical teams assessing the female black mamba rescued at Durban’s Addington beach earlier this week. Picture: SAAMBR

Kunz said the snake is healthy and is feisty.

"She is behaving as expected and we are in talks with the necessary authorities on where best to release her," Kunz said.

The snake was spotted in the surf on Tuesday. SAAMBR herpetologists Craig Smith and Lesley Labuschagne responded to the call for assistance from Metro Search and Rescue. She was then taken to uShaka for treatment.

It is suspected that the snake could possibly have been a 'hitchhiker' and curled herself up in a vehicle that was travelling to Durban.

Perhaps the call of the ocean lured her to the beach...

The Mercury