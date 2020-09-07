PICS: Medics save newborn’s life after mom goes into early labour in Durban North driveway

Durban - A little boy's early and dramatic arrival on Monday morning could have ended in tragedy if not for the quick thinking of a high school staffer and medics from Netcare

According to Netcare 911 media liaison, Shawn Herbst, they received a call from a resident in Danville Avenue in Durban North, who reported that her domestic worker had gone into labour in the drive-way, just after 8am.

Herbst said while medics rushed to the scene, they were informed that the baby had been delivered however he was barely breathing.

"A member of staff from a nearby school who was qualified in first-aid had rushed over to help and had initiated bystander CPR. On arrival paramedics found the neonate male lying on the floor with the placenta still attached, unresponsive and gasping for air," he said.

Picture: Netcare 911

A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by a team of Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioners who battled to fully revive the 24-week premature baby," Herbst said.