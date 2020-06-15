PICS: One dead, 200 left homeless after fire razes Glen Hills settlement

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - One person has died and about 200 people have been left homeless after a fire razed shacks in the Malacca Road informal settlement in Glen Hills, north of Durban yesterday. According to residents, the fire was believed to have started in the shack of Sphamandla Khumalo, who died in the blaze. Sibonelo Tshongo, who lived next door to Khumalo, said he did not know how the fire started. Tshongo said he heard screaming and then saw the fire. “I was so scared, I saved my ID and grabbed a few clothes but lost everything else.” A 19-year old girl, who lived opposite Khumalo’s shack with her two sisters, said they saw the flames. “I woke up when I heard people screaming that there was a fire burning. When I went outside I saw the fire and in just seconds it spread everywhere,” she said.

Another resident said this was the fourth time the settlement had burnt down.

Nkosi Mhlongo and his wife, Nqobile, were close to tears as they described what they had lost in the fire.

“I’m not right because I had a tuckshop and a pool table. I lost everything, everything is burned,” said Nqobile.

Nqobile said they lost stock worth R18 000 as well as a pool table worth R14 000.

Arianne Hayes-Hill, from a non-profit organisation called The Seed Fund, which does outreach work in the community, said residents from the settlement called her at 2am yesterday. Hayes-Hill said she immediately called the fire department and went down to the settlement.

“The first fire truck had no water, so they had to call more trucks, it’s quite sad, but they started working, and probably by about six o’clock, the fires were still smouldering, but they were put out,” she said.

Hayes-Hill said about 78 shacks were destroyed, which has displaced about 200 people.

To assist the community, they had provided sandwiches and tea as well as other refreshments, she said.

Hayes-Hill said they were working with other disaster management teams in the area.

“We’ve had donations of food, and a whole lot of stuff, blankets and clothes. People have been amazing.” Hayes-Hill added that many people had donated money to the NPO’s account which would be used to help the displaced residents re-establish their homes by providing bedding and furniture, among other necessary items.

“We are also going to try to organise a tent for them tonight and tomorrow and for as long as it takes them to rebuild so that they can have some shelter just to sleep,” she said.

Hayes-Hill added that the NPO had just delivered about R15 000 worth of groceries on Saturday which got destroyed in the fire.

Sibongile Nhlapho, the ward 110 councillor, said because the fire occurred during Covid-19 alert level 3, the municipality had a plan in place to stop the spread of the virus and would assist the residents following an assessment.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased who lost his life in the fire. We also want to express our heartfelt sorrow to all those whose shacks have been burnt,” said Nhlapho.

The Mercury