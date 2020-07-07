PICS: Police destroy more than 30 000 firearms, seized during crime fighting operations

Durban - More than 30 000 firearms, seized by police during intelligence-driven operations, were melted in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said more than 52 000 firearms had been destroyed in the last financial year.

"Over 33 000 firearms have now been destroyed for the first half of this financial year. The latest destruction included 30 913 handguns, 1 452 rifles and 894 shotguns as well as 725 firearm parts," she said.

More than 30 000 firearms were destroyed at Arcelor Mittal Steel in Vereeniging, Gauteng. Pictures: Supplied





Muridili said police will continue with their operations to get guns off the street.

"We are appealing to members of communities, especially those areas that are plagued by serious and violent crimes committed with firearms, to report any knowledge of such perpetrators and firearms to the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪086 00 10111‬ or to send tip-offs on the MySAPS App. Callers may remain anonymous and all information received will be treated with confidentiality," she said.

She called on people who have to handle guns belonging to their dead relatives, to do so legally.