PICS: Police destroy more than 30 000 firearms, seized during crime fighting operations
Durban - More than 30 000 firearms, seized by police during intelligence-driven operations, were melted in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.
National police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said more than 52 000 firearms had been destroyed in the last financial year.
"Over 33 000 firearms have now been destroyed for the first half of this financial year. The latest destruction included 30 913 handguns, 1 452 rifles and 894 shotguns as well as 725 firearm parts," she said.
Muridili said police will continue with their operations to get guns off the street.
"We are appealing to members of communities, especially those areas that are plagued by serious and violent crimes committed with firearms, to report any knowledge of such perpetrators and firearms to the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or to send tip-offs on the MySAPS App. Callers may remain anonymous and all information received will be treated with confidentiality," she said.
She called on people who have to handle guns belonging to their dead relatives, to do so legally.
"A firearm is issued to an individual and cannot be dealt with like any other asset when the owner dies. The Firearms Control Act stipulates that in case of death, the family or executor must dispose of the firearm by deactivating it through a gunsmith, sell it to a accredited firearm dealer or individual or voluntarily surrender it to the SAPS for destruction," she said.
The Firearm Registry may be called for guidance on how to dispose of estate firearms - 012 393 9051/ 012 393 9300 (office hours).
The Mercury