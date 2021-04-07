PICS: Protesting DUT students vow to ’shut down’ university

DURBAN - Protesting students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), led by the Student Representative Council, made their way to the university’s campuses this morning.

More than 800 students embarked on the march to the university after DUT said in a statement on Tuesday night that it had decided to immediately suspend on-campus support for online registration.

The move by the university came after thousands of prospective students descended on DUT’s Steve Biko campus on Tuesday seeking help with registration. DUT said that students had arrived at the campus after unauthorised social media posts inviting all applicants were circulated on social media.

This morning, DUT Student Representative Council president, Zabelo Ntuli told the students gathered outside the university that they would be shutting down the university as of today.

“The university made a blunder and they are now blaming us as the leadership. They are the ones that called you to come here last week but now, they are claiming that they knew nothing about this.