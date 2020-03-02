PICS: Protesting UniZulu students torch police van, food truck

Durban - Students at the University of Zululand (UniZulu) have torched a police vehicle and food truck after chaos erupted at the main campus in Ongoye, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday. It is believed that the protest, which began after midnight on Sunday night spilled over into Monday morning, due to students demanding to set up their own Student Representative Council. Students set alight a police van during a protest at UniZulu on Monday Picture: Supplied A source at the campus said students have expressed their frustration at not having their own SRC. "Students want to have their own SRC representation as they feel their grievances are not understood by the administrator. The administrator is chosen by the deputy director. Students are also fighting for a transport allowance," the source said. On Monday morning, students petrol bombed a police van. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Ndumiso Ntsele, has expressed his disappointment after he arrived on Monday morning to find his food truck had been set alight.

"My mobile kitchen was worth about R6000 and it was all I had," he said.

Ntsele said it was not the first time that his truck was targeted during a student protest.

"This is really unfair. I had cooking stuff and just recently bought more food stuff. I got here in the morning to find everything gone. I have no money to buy new stuff. I don't know how I am going to start all over again. I am not related to what is going on at the campus. I just don't understand this," Ntsele said.

Police have been deployed to the campus to monitor the situation.

