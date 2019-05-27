

DURBAN - Mary Thiphe Road in Cato Crest was once again closed to traffic following early morning protests.

On Monday morning, residents living in the area, which borders Manor Gardens, woke up to sounds of debris burning on the road. Traffic had to be re-routed as piles of trash lay burning on the road. Metro Police managed to disperse the crowd.





An electrical box in Marche Avenue was set alight.

An electrical box in Marche Avenue was destroyed in Monday's protest. Pictures: Supplied An electrical box in Marche Avenue was destroyed in Monday's protest. Pictures: Supplied



A resident living in the area, who asked not to be named, said it was becoming a serious concern.





"There are at least six to eight Metro Police cars stationed on the road on most days yet these protests persist. You find that once the protest is over, the dirt is merely kicked to the side of the road. So when another protest flares up, the same dirt is used. Then you find the logs and branches sticking out into the road and we have to navigate around them with speeding taxis driving up and down the road," she said.





The area has become notorious for early morning protests, almost on a weekly basis. Previous protests were due to police breaking down illegally erected structures built on the land alongside the road. eThekwini Municipality currently has a court order preventing shacks from being erected on the land.





Police said the motive for Monday's protest is unclear and no arrests have been made.





A protest took place in Mary Thiphe Road on Monday morning. Pictures: Supplied







THE MERCURY