The driver of the TLB, a Msunduzi municipality employee, allegedly lost control of the machine and drove into oncoming traffic, crashing into six vehicles, including the school minibus taxi, another minibus taxi, a double cab bakkie and a BMW. He was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.
Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed that the driver was a municipal employee, adding that deputy mayor Manilal Inderjit and other senior managers went to the scene and the hospital to offer support to those injured in the accident.
Mafumbatha said Msunduzi’s mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, and his executive committee would also visit Wartburg Kirchdorf School today.
“The municipality would like to place it on record that reckless behaviour will not be tolerated. We are very grateful that there were no fatalities,” said Inderjit.